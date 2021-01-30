On Feb. 1 dine-in services will be allowed with restrictions and a curfew.
The ban on indoor dining will last 75 days until restaurants and bars can reopen on Monday. Jeff Wenzell, Owner of Hecks Bar said his losses represent about the same percentage.
"It's done a lot. I would say we're probably down 75%," Wenzell said.
Hecks remained open in the past ten and a half weeks, completing carry out orders four days of the week.
"Food to go, you know, we could sustain it for a few months, it did pay the bills, but to make a living, no. There's no way we could sustain it," Wenzell said.
The new restrictions in the epidemic order lasting from Feb. 1 until Feb. 21 includes a 25% capacity limit and a 10:00 p.m. curfew.
Wenzell believes with the 25% restriction it will not be enough.
"In the long run, I don't think so," Wenzell said.
Wenzell's main concern is his employees. He has been able to rehire all of them, but with limits on capacity and hours, the pay won't be the same.
"I'll be okay, you know, it's just my employees that I worry about. It's worrying about how they're holding up and how they're doing," Wenzell said.
It's the community support that has kept him going this long.
"If it wasn't for citizens of Carrollton, and the surrounding area that come here for our food, we wouldn't be open.," Wenzell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.