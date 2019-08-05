The owner of a Saginaw auto repair shop was fined by the Michigan Department of State for violating the terms of an 18-month probationary agreement.
Jack's Auto Repair Inc., which is owned by Yacoub Alyateem Khury and does business as "Muffler Man 43," was cited May 3 by state regulatory staff for violating probationary requirements, failing to meet mechanic certification requirements, issuing improper invoices, performing unauthorized repairs, and failing to provide written estimates to customers, the Department of State said.
The May 3 inspection was to follow up on a customer complaint about a charge for an unauthorized brake-line job, the department said, adding the dealership refunded the customer $200 to resolve the complaint.
Jack's was originally placed on probation in 2018 for allowing a mechanic with an expired license to continue working, the department state.
Khury met with regulatory staff and agreed to close his shop for five business days from July 29 to Aug. 2. He also has to pay a $1,000 fine and his probation has been extended by six months.
If you have a complaint against Jack's Auto Repair, you are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.