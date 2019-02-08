The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office sought help finding the owner of a stolen ring.
The class ring was discovered by the sheriff’s office in relation to an investigation involving multiple thefts.
Investigators believe the ring was stolen from the Kearsley area several years ago.
The owner of the ring has since been found, Sheriff Robert Pickell said.
