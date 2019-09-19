The owner of a shuttered Mid-Michigan funeral home has been sentenced.
O’Neil Swanson II, 58, of West Bloomfield, was the owner and operator of Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.
During an investigation by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) that led to the suspension of Swanson’s mortuary science license and the subsequent closing of his business, LARA also discovered Swanson was advertising and selling prepaid funeral contracts without a proper license.
In the initial investigation, investigators said state inspectors found deplorable, unsanitary conditions and several violations inside the funeral home. Those violations included: Maggots on the floor of the facility’s garage and garage door. Unrefrigerated human bodies were stored in the un-air-conditioned garage, some for more than 90 days and up to five months. The building smelled of decomposing bodies. Unsanitary preparation room without equipment or supplies necessary for embalming. Blood and fluid stained casket pillows were also laying in the hallway.
CLICK HERE for more on that investigation.
LARA referred the case to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for additional action after receiving several calls from concerned prepaid funeral contract holders after Swanson’s license was suspended. The Department of Attorney General executed search warrants on the business and Swanson’s residence, which revealed that Swanson deposited some the prepaid funeral funds into his business account that was used for business and personal spending, instead of depositing that money into an escrow account as required by law. The investigation also found about 70 prepaid contracts, totaling more than $75,000, were either unfunded, underfunded or not properly escrowed.
“Exploiting Michigan families while they are experiencing great suffering and personal loss is unconscionable,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Judge Kelly’s sentence ensures the money stolen from Mr. Swanson’s customers will be returned as quickly as possible and he will be held accountable for his actions.”
Swanson was sentenced to an 11-month delayed sentence after pleading no contest to two felonies in July.
His sentence requires him to pay more than $75,000 in restitution before the end of his delayed sentence and $110 in probation supervision fees.
If Swanson pays the full restitution before the end of his delayed sentence, one felony will be dismissed and he will be sentenced on the remaining felony. Swanson paid $50,000 toward restitution following his sentencing.
