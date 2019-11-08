The owner of the Thelen auto group, Thomas N. Thelen, passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday.
Thelen was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Dewitt and graduated from Resurrection High School in 1960.
Two years later he would marry the love of his life, Joyce Ann Felice, and have three sons, Joseph, Patrick, and Michael.
He and Joyce were together for 57 years.
According to his obituary, Thelen had a dream of owning his own automobile dealership and providing a better life for his family.
In 1977, he moved from Lansing to Bay City to follow that dream.
During his career, he received numerous awards including being named the top Oldsmobile salesman in the country and was a nominee for Time Magazine’s Michigan Dealer of the Year.
Tom was also the proud owner of a company that produces unique knives called Black Forest Blades.
The dealership owner sent much of his time giving back to the community through different charity organizations.
He established the Thelen Family Foundation as well as served on the board of Camp Fish Tales, a campground that gives back to adults and children with disabilities.
He served other roles outside of his dealership as the President of the Michigan Automobile Dealers Association, Volkswagen and Mazda National Dealer Councils, Northwood University Board of Directors, and was a longtime board member of the Bangor Township Downtown Development Authority.
A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gephart Funeral Home in Bay City.
The funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Corpus Christi Parish Holy Trinity Church in Bay City.
