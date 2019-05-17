A small-town theatre in need of an expensive projector is up and running once again.
“We’re back in business,” Co-owner of the theatre, Andreas Fuchs said. “We were speechless and relieved because frankly, we could have not reopened.”
Fuchs and his wife own the theatre. They worried for 48 days about the future of the historic theatre.
The issue started when their projector broke. They were having a hard time finding parts to fix it.
To save the theatre, residents in the community came forward.
“It was both scary and rewarding and fulfilling because the community banded together,”
He said they came together to help keep the business afloat.
“People came from everywhere! It was incredible and so quickly,”
The community raised about $34 thousand, which was enough to purchase a new projector.
“It has been installed and it’s been up and running since last Friday and the picture looks great and we’re very happy,”
Fuchs said they’re glad to have the doors back open. He said that because they were closed for a couple of weeks, he still needs help.
“We’re looking for about $5 to $8 thousand more. We still have to pay for the installation, the labor, and the networking,”
The Vassar Theatre is hosting Movin’ and Groovin’ a fundraiser and concert on May 18th. If you would like to help the theatre, tickets are still available.
The concert will be held at T North Pavilion which is located behind the theatre, the first concert starts at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.