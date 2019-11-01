Meet Gus the Golden Doodle, at 9 months old he's basically a big puppy.
He and 6-month-old Cash the Golden Retriever belong to Cheyenne French.
"They're friendly,” French said. “They'll go up to anyone, they won't run from you. They usually don't run off."
But two weeks ago, they did. Scampering away from French's Gladwin County home. She knew they couldn't have gone far because Cash had recently had hip surgery.
"We had people that I don't even know searching while I went to work,” she said. “We had a girl with a side by side that searched everyone's property around us and nothing."
Three days later Cheyenne found Gus on a nearby property, a bullet wound in his neck.
"[He was] just laying down, he was done,” she said. “I instantly thought he got shot."
Gus is recovering and Cash is still missing.
"I don't know what happened to him,” she said. “I can't sleep at night not knowing."
"The Gladwin County Sheriff's Department tells me a neighbor saw the dogs chasing a deer on their property but denied shooting them,” she said.
"I don't even think I’d question anybody,” he said. “If you know where he is and can just go pick him up, I won't even question you. I just want him back."
Cheyenne is offering a $1,000 reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.