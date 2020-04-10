Greenhouse owner Tyler Keit says his business could be wilting away if the governor's stay at home order continues for much longer.
"I just hope that she lets us, allows us to open beginning of May,” Keit said.
He says that the timeframe for customers to buy flowers from gardens like his, is a rather short window.
"I would be open for thirty days on average, just before Mother’s Day and early June,” Keit said. “And that's earlier than a lot of greenhouses but that's really how long this season is here."
He says while he anticipated the stay at home order to continue due to the spread of COVID-19, he says any longer could cost his business around $300,000 in revenue.
Forcing him and possibly other small greenhouse owners into bankruptcy.
"I kind of knew that was going to come, but if she extends it another two weeks like past Mother's Day, you're really missing out on you know a large percentage of your sales,” he said. “And if it goes past Memorial Day, you're done."
And the governor's order isn't just restricting greenhouses, but also the sale of gardening or home improvement materials at large stores.
Those areas have been deemed non-essential and ordered to be closed off during this pandemic.
Which is something Keit says he understands, but still disagrees with.
"I really hope she allows us to be deemed essential,” he said. “We are agriculture you know, we always have been. So, it's tough.”
