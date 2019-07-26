Some owners of pets buried at a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery that houses remains of an estimated 74,000 animals are getting a last chance to exhume the remains of the animals.
Helen Boutorwick received a letter this month from an attorney representing the property owners offering her "a final opportunity" to remove the remains of her late mother's cats and dog from the cemetery. The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports others were being notified as well.
Boutorwick doesn't plan to remove the animals, but others are seeking the remains of their pets. Several people whose pets are buried there had sued.
The more than 40-year-old Heavenly Acres pet cemetery in Livingston County's Genoa Township closed after its lease expired Sept. 30. The property was being put up for sale.
