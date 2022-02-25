A massive fire ripping through a family business destroyed decades of old prized possessions and everything inside.
Mark Weidner said he lost more than a building destroyed by fire last Friday in Monitor Township.
"It was my second home," Weidner said.
Pictures and other memories of his late parents were erased by flames that ripped through the Supreme Floor Covering corporate warehouse one week ago. Weidner is one of the owners.
"My father built the building. Everything is gone," Weidner said.
The structure had been part of the family business for 25 years. It was used to supply their stores in Bay City, Midland, and Saginaw.
"All floor coverings, carpet, vinyl, LBT, glues, equipment, inspection tables, fork trucks. It was our hub. That's where everything went," Weidner said.
Mark's brother Matt is a part owner. He said the help has been pouring in.
"Valley Carpet and Floor Trader, they're holding product for us. They took product and said hey, rather than me send it back I'll hold it for you. I mean you just see it. It's overwhelming the love, and the support, and the people that reach out, there's people you're not even expecting," Matt Weidner said.
Right now, the pair are taking the rebuilding process one day at a time. The top priority is to take care of their employees and customers.
"We know we can't put a building up tomorrow. But that will come. We're not going to go anywhere. We want to be here another 60 if we can," Matt Weidner said.
Bierlein has supplied them with a warehouse to use. It will be about two years before they have a new building in place.
In the meantime, Mark Weidner said he will never forget the generosity of others during a low point in his life.
"We really appreciate all the prayer and support that people put out. You find out you have a lot more people that care about you than you think," Mark Weidner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.