The owners of Doherty Hotel in downtown Clare are planning a six-figure renovation to return the hotel to its original condition.
The hotel has been downtown since 1924, it is located off US-10 and US-127 in Clare County.
The project will entail the historic interior and exterior renovation of the original hotel. The exterior will be restored to its original condition, while rooms on floors two through four will be completely renovated to provide more modern amenities. Masonry will be restored in areas that have been modified on the exterior facades and storefront windows will be added on the first floor to reflect its original design.
The renovated hotel will have 21 upscale rooms, including three designed with kitchenettes to service extended stay visitors.
The project, estimated to be a $6.2 million investment, is seeking a commercial facilities exemption tax abatement from the City of Clare and will incorporate federal historic tax credits.
“A primary focus of our project has always been improving the façade of the original hotel,” Dean Doherty, owner of the hotel said. “Rather than get bigger, we wanted to get better. While the updated rooms and bar will be important, we wanted to bring back the historic façade to downtown Clare.”
While not part of the historic renovation, 8 new Tesla Super Charging Stations have also been installed on the property and will be operational after Memorial Day. The new stations provide convenient charging for Tesla Owners traveling through Mid-Michigan in Clare, which is at the intersection of US-10 and US-127.
