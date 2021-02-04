After the devastating floods in the spring destroyed most homes and businesses in Sanford, the village will soon have its first restaurant reopen since May.
Not a single cup or plate could be saved at the Red Oak Lounge, but the owners were determined to rebuild.
The Red Oak Restaurant and Lounge has been in the Ayotte family for nearly 50 years. There was no way Melissa Ayotte would let last year's flood and the ongoing pandemic end that streak.
"It's not just a restaurant in Sanford, it's a home. It's my legacy. I'm third generation. So, we couldn't just walk away from what that was to us, let alone our community. We literally threw every single thing away that we owned. We don't even have a spoon or a pot or a pan in the place, a cup, a bowl. It's just all of the little things,” Ayotte said.
When it's all said and done, the Ayottes will have put in half a million dollars to get the lounge back up and running. That's a serious vote of confidence in the village and people of Sanford.
"And I love the resilience that they're demonstrating toward the community that they grew up in, the community that her grandfather created this social network, and I applaud their courage," Sanford President Dolores Porte said.
Porte said the lounge is the only restaurant returning to downtown Sanford post-flood, and the community wants a gathering place.
"We had some regulars come down today and just hook up our kitchen equipment for us, so we didn't have to pay for the installation. Just stuff like that even you know, every little bit helps," Ayotte said.
Ayotte is working every day to get licenses and equipment. She hopes to welcome customers back in late March, one full year after the pandemic shut her down.
