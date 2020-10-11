After two decades, a Saginaw Halloween staple is up for grabs.
"Every October about 4 to 6,000 people come through here,” said Janel Adler from Wild Woods of Terror. “And we get people from all over Mid-Michigan or even beyond."
The Adler family has owned the Wild Woods of Terror for the past 20 years. But this year they're deciding to hang up the costumes and masks and put it up for sale, all 18 acres of it.
Janel, the daughter-in-law to the owners says it's time.
"To have every Friday and Saturday night be out here, they're getting up in age, so they thought now is the time to have someone else take over and make the wild woods of terror great again," she said.
The haunted attraction hasn't been open for the past two years.
Last year it was due to flooded conditions and this year-due to COVID-19.
Now the family has decided to hand off their tradition.
“It will be hard letting go. But we think now is a good time," Janel said.
They do have one hope for the next owners.
"We hope that it continues to be a place for the whole family,” Janel said. “We were able over the last 20 years to keep the prices so that you can come out with your whole family and it doesn’t break the bank. So that's what we’re hoping that someone is able to continue to do."
And she has a message for their loyal visitors.
"Thank you so much for all of the years of commitment from the community," she said.
