Art Van’s bankruptcy filing could leave thousands of customers without the furniture they ordered or a refund. But not all stores will necessarily be closing for good.
There are more than a dozen independently owned and operated Art Van stores in Michigan.
Workers at the Owosso location are trying to complete orders for dozens of people across Mid-Michigan.
“We are not going anywhere. We’re going to be here for years to come,” Kevin King, store manager.
King said his business isn’t closing.
The Art Van name will go away, but the close ties with vendors like Lazy Boy, Tempur Pedic, Simmons, and Franklin will remain.
King said that he’s trying to help Mid-Michigan customers with their orders.
“If the had an order placed in say the Flint or Bay City store, they’re more than welcome to come to our store. They don’t even have to come to our store, they actually can call the store. We have customers calling to our store and telling us what they want, and we’ll be able to tell them right then and there if we can still order it for them,” King said.
King said the name of his store will eventually change but the furniture will stay the same.
“We’re still going to hold the same high quality. We’re not going to downgrade at all. So they expect the same quality, just a few items will be changing. Just a few different looks, that’s all,” King said.
