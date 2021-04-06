An Owosso barber is preparing for another legal battle after keeping his business open during the pandemic.
Karl Manke, 77, of Owosso, filed an appeal in Shiwassee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 6. The Owosso barber is challenging the $9,000 in fines against him from the State Board of Barber Examiners. The fines are for multiple violations, including cutting hair during a protest at the Capitol.
Manke is requesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel dismiss the fines imposed.
“I am happy that we are finally in a court that can rule on, and uphold, my constitutional rights. I am not a health threat to anyone, and my barbershop has not been a source of the spread of this virus. I just want to safely earn a living and have my rights respected,” Manke said. “The courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line, and I trust we will prevail in court once again.”
Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, said he is pleased to defend Manke in court.
“He is not a threat to the public’s health, safety, or welfare. We trust the court will uphold the rule of law and restore the faith of Michigan citizens that our legal system still operates in a fair and just manner,” Kallman said.
