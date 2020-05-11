An Owosso barber has reopened his doors after stating he could not go another month without money since Gov. Whitmer extended the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
“I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t go another 30 days. I got too many bills, too many obligations,” Karl Manke, owner of Manke Barber and Beauty said.
Manke is defying Gov. Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order because he said he can’t afford it.
“I went six weeks without a paycheck, and I got no unemployment cause the stimulus whatever that was didn’t come until late last week,” Manke said. “And I just made up my mind, I had to open.”
Manke’s business has been open since the beginning of May. He said that it was prayer that brought him to the decision.
“That whole serenity prayer you know, God grant me the serenity to accept things I can’t change but the courage to change things I can,” Manke said.
Once Manke reopened, customers and supporters came flooding in, despite the pandemic.
“As it turns out, I have thousands and thousands and thousands of people,” Manke said.
Michigan State Police served Manke with a health protection order on Friday, May 8. They served him on behalf of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel since a barbershop is not an essential business.
The order requires Manke to close his business by today, May 11 or an order will be requested from the Shiawassee County Court to have the business close.
Manke hired a lawyer who said he will not back down.
According to the lawyer, a motion was filed for a hearing before closing. He said that if they lose the hearing, he plans to attend.
As of now, a date or time for the hearing has not been scheduled.
Manke said he plans to keep his doors open in the meantime.
