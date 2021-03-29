An Owosso barber is facing thousands of dollars in fines for equipment violations and cutting hair at a protest in Lansing.
Karl Manke made headlines in 2020 for refusing to close his barber shop during the statewide shut down. He also participated in a protest at the Michigan Capitol where barbers gave people haircuts on the Capitol lawn.
The State Board of Barber Examiners announced Monday they would be fining both Manke and his barbershop for violations. He was fined $500 for each of three sanitation and equipment violations and $3,000 for unlicensed hair cutting on the Capitol steps.
The fines were assessed to Manke and his barbershop Karl Manke Main Street Barber and Beauty Shop, which makes the total amount in fines $9,000.
