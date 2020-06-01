Karl Manke, a barber in Owosso who opened his shop in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, has filed an immediate stay with the Michigan Supreme Court after a judge ordered him to cease operations.
Manke filed the motion on Friday, May 29 - the same day the Court of Appeals ordered Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to sign an injunction closing Manke's shop.
Manke's attorney, David Kallman, said the orders violate the Michigan court rules.
"The attorney general’s office filed a motion about 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon requesting the new order. Approximately two hours later, without any opportunity for Karl to respond, without any due process, and in violation of Michigan’s Court Rules (MCR 7.211(B)), the Court of Appeals summarily issued its split- decision (2-1) order granting the AG’s request," Kallman said in a press release.
"Friday’s Court of Appeals action followed its improper order issued Thursday that remanded Mr. Manke’s case back to the trial court for entry of a preliminary injunction to close his barbershop. Thursday’s Court of Appeals order was also entered in violation of state Supreme Court Rules (MCR 7.211(C)(4)) that require a peremptory reversal of a trial judge to have unanimous approval by all three judges on the panel. However, Judge Brock A. Swartzle dissented from the decision. In fact, both orders issued by the Court of Appeals violate this Court Rule," the press release continued.
Manke has requested the Michigan Supreme Court take his case.
“I continue to be astounded that the Court of Appeals majority issued two decisions in two days that so clearly violate the law and court rules. I applaud Judge Swartzle for his continued commitment to adhere to the Rule of Law. I call upon the Michigan Supreme Court to act swiftly to rectify these improper orders," Kallman said.
