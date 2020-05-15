TV5 has confirmed an Owosso barber has received a letter in the mail from the State of Michigan.
This comes after word that on May 12 the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Bureau of Professional Licensing issued a license suspension against Karl Manke’s Barber Shop.
Manke told TV5 that he did not open or read the letter but turned it over to his attorney.
He also said he did close his shop, at least for now, and until a court hearing on the matter.
Manke opened up the business, defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.
As TV5 previously reported, the Shiawassee County court denied a state motion for a temporary restraining order against Manke’s barber shop.
