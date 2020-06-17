Karl Manke, an Owosso barber who made national headlines after he defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders and opened up his barber shop during the COVID-19 pandemic, had his licenses reinstated on Wednesday, June 17.
Manke's licenses were suspended by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services after he violated the executive orders.
His licenses were reinstated by an agency order that dissolved the summary suspensions orders issues against him, his attorney David Kallman said in a press release.
"These orders, along with the recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling in his favor, affirm his right to continue to cut hair and keep his barbershop open," Kallman said.
"I am pleased with the orders issued today to reinstate my licenses so I can continue to move forward," Manke said. "I still believe it is high time for all of Michigan to Stand Up, Open Up for business, and for all the people in our community to Show Up in support."
Manke's legal battle is not over. He is still facing misdemeanor criminal charges next week that were filed by the Shiawassee County prosecutor.
Manke will also contest the still pending formal complaint filed against him by the state in an administrative hearing on July 15, Kallman said.
“I am glad the State now acknowledges that Mr. Manke is not a threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare and that it is not necessary to continue the suspension of his licenses. Karl is now free to cut hair and pursue his livelihood without any unjust interference," Kallman said.
