Owosso barber Karl Manke pled not guilty during his arraignment on Monday, June 29.
Manke is being charged with a health department violation and executive order violation.
According to officials, Manke violated the law by reopening his business even though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order called for the closures of barbershops and hair salons longer.
Manke is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, July 14 at 11 a.m.
