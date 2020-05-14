Barbershop owner Karl Manke says he's not afraid of being arrested or even shutdown by the state for continuing to operate his business.
"I’ll be in this barbershop, until Jesus comes, or they carry me out in handcuffs, one or the other," he said.
This comes after an order of suspension was issued against his barbershop, by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Bureau.
However, Manke says he has yet to be served any papers and is therefore keeping his shop open.
"My license has been suspended but I’ve heard nothing,” Manke said. “I’ve heard nothing other than the press that said my license has been suspended I haven't heard anything from the state."
TV5 talked with some of the patrons and protestors out here, who say they're all in support of keeping this business open.
"There's been small businesses that have gone under and completely bankrupt, this man here running the barbershop was on the verge of bankruptcy himself," saod Antonio Millard from Lapeer.
He came out in support of Manke's decision to stay open and believes from an economic standpoint, the governor's orders are unreasonable.
Manke, agrees.
"My bills were piling up and I had no choice, I needed to come back to work,” he said. And now she's threatening to take my livelihood away."
