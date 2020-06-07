The Owosso barber that’s now famous for continuing to cut hair during the coronavirus shutdown won his most recent battle against the state, but the barber still has legal hurdles ahead.
“People have been saying that Karl is above the law and he’s refusing to obey,” said David Kallman, Manke’s attorney. “Well, we have a legal process under our system and people can appeal.”
Karl Manke, the 77-year-old barber from Owosso, has won a unanimous decision by Michigan’s Supreme Court allowing his barbershop to remain open.
His attorney, David Kallman, says Attorney General Dana Nessel requested Manke be fined $5,000 a day for cutting hair, but the Supreme Court ruling denied that request and sent Manke’s case back to the Court of Appeals for a full review.
“They’ve never had any proof that there’s been actual threat or harm from Karl doing what he’s been doing,” said Kallman. “They found not one case of the virus being caused by Karl or his shop or anybody being there.”
Kallman says Manke’s legal battle will continue on Monday when he files a stay on Manke’s business license suspension.
The state suspended Manke’s license on May 13 without notice and without a hearing.
“He’s not an imminent threat,” said Kallman. “There is no problem that way and they can’t prove he is and yet they’re still going after him. Why? Because he’s protesting. It’s a free speech issue is what it is right now.”
Manke still has a criminal charges against him for violating the health department and Governor Whitmer’s stay home order.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned on June 23.
