A local truck accessories manufacturer is expanding and plans to hire more people.
Rugged Liner, which was recently acquired by Truck Hero, will hold open interviews next week.
The company is looking to fill 20 labor jobs for its first and second shifts.
A Truck Hero spokesperson said the company wants to be an employer of choice in Shiawassee County, recently increasing its starting wage.
Interviews are set for November 28th from noon to 4 p.m. at the Caledonia Charter Township Facility at 951 Aiken Road.
Anyone interested in applying should be dressed for an interview and bring a resume.
