A former Owosso Public Schools student is in custody after allegedly making threats against students and staff in the district.
After the tragedy last Tuesday at Oxford High School, hundreds of schools across the state closed due to numerous threats, including more than two dozen in mid-Michigan.
A social media threat against Owosso High School made its way to Owosso Police and Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart early Saturday morning.
"In the next probably hour to five or six hours we received probably close to 25 notifications as it went viral through the high school crowd," Lenkart said.
Detectives interviewed the poster, a former Owosso Public Schools student, and contacted his parents.
He is now in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.
"There's no joking in the matter of this. We have kids that are afraid to go to school. Parents in our community have contacted our department, as well as school administrators and friends and said their kids are afraid to go to school," Lenkart said.
After the school shooting last week in Oxford, tensions are running high at schools across the state.
"So, there was a lot of anxiety amongst kids and they all heard a rumor start, and so we were chasing threats per se, that weren't actually -- at least to the best of our knowledge now -- were not actual threats," Lenkart said.
Lenkart said it is challenging for his officers to run down rumors and report to normal service calls too.
The same goes for other departments, like Corunna’s. Mark Schmitzer is the Corunna police chief.
“The people doing this are really pulling resources away from others who may honestly need it. And not only pulling the resources away but causing real grief and concern within the student body and the parents," Schmitzer said.
Corunna Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to a threat on Snapchat.
"We're gonna err on the side of caution. And it was up to the school whether they continued with school today or not. And so school officials chose not to do that," Schmitzer said.
Schmitzer said police are trying to locate the origin of the threat right now. The person used a fake account to post.
Both chiefs emphasized threats are not a joke, and if you see something, say something.
Corunna Public Schools Superintendent, John Fattal, sent a statement to TV5 that he made Sunday about the threat made to one of the schools.
"Late this evening, we became aware of a threat to one of our schools. Several reports were made regarding the same screenshot threat. We have been working most of the evening with the Corunna Police Department and our school security consultant to investigate this threat, the same as we investigate ALL threats.
Law enforcement believes the threat is not credible, however, we cannot 100% guarantee that at this time. As a result, we are going to cancel school for Monday, December 6, in an abundance of caution and to allow families as much time as possible to make other arrangements. Childcare is closed as well. Decisions about after-school activities will come later in the day depending on the completion (or not) of the investigation by law enforcement.
I would like to share these crucial points again at this time…
We take ALL threats seriously.
Making threats is a crime.
We will pursue charges against ANYONE who makes a threat and will work with law enforcement to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.
Please speak with your children about the seriousness of making or sharing threats. Law enforcement and school leaders will investigate every threat and take whatever action is warranted to protect our community. The consequences of any false threats should also be explained. Making threats of violence against a school is a crime - even if the threat is false or a “joke,” and sharing or posting unknown threats is extremely traumatizing. These threats create strain, stress, and anxiety for students, parents, school staff, and law enforcement.
Under Michigan law, anyone who commits a False Report or Threat of Terrorism is subject to penalties that include a 20-year prison sentence and/or $20,000 as well as reimbursement for expenses incurred from the violation. Using a computer to commit a crime in certain instances also contains a 20-year maximum penalty. We encourage you to please speak to your children and assure them law enforcement will investigate every threat and take necessary action to protect our communities.
The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to communicate and maintain transparency with you through these communications regarding safety and security issues.
As a reminder, we ask everyone to continue to report all suspicious or threatening activity, including social media posts, to law enforcement and/or school officials immediately. It takes all of us in our Cavalier family to remain vigilant and protect our children. If you or your child should ever hear any potential threats please do not hesitate to call 911 or use the confidential reporting toolOk2Say in the following ways:
Call 8-555-OK2SAY
Text 652729 (OK2SAY)
Email OK2SAY@mi.gov
Thank you for your continued support."
Corunna Public Schools plans on having students return to school on Tuesday, Dec. 7 after police have verified the social media threat was not credible according to Superintendent Fattal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.