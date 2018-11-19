A local deli wants to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving.
Itsa Deli Thing in Owosso is offering free meals for anyone that needs a dinner on the holiday.
The deli said dinner starts at 11 a.m.
“It’s something we have wanted to do for years and we are so excited to be doing it this year,” the deli said in a Facebook comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.