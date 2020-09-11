The Family Video in Owosso is closing its doors.
The store made the announcement online. The last day to rent videos was Sept. 11 and the last day the store is open will be Oct. 16.
They said they want to thank all of the customers who utilized Family Video over the years.
They said you can still make game purchases online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.