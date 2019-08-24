The Owosso Fire Department is investigating what started a fire that significantly damaged a home.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, firefighters were sent to the area of Stewart and Cedar roads for a report of smoke in the area.
When fire units arrived on the scene, they saw a house on fire in the 800 block of Ryan Street.
The city of Owosso said the house was full of smoke with fire coming out of the back of the home.
The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage on the main floor and basement.
Investigators are still determining what started this fire.
The Owosso Township Fire Department assisted Owosso firefighters on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.