A suspect in the Owosso fire that put one man in critical condition has been charged with arson.
Timothy Joseph Clancy, 37, was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on two felony counts. The charges include first-degree arson and felonious assault, according to Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart.
A public defender entered non-guilty pleas for both charges.
The Owosso Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of S. Chipman street Friday, Feb. 18.
Police said the victim of the fire was taken to Hurley Hospital and is listed in critical condition. While crews were searching the home, they found another individual who was hiding in the basement, the Owosso Police Department said.
The individual was removed from the home and arrested for first-degree arson. The suspect is a resident of the home, according to police.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Owosso Police Department.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 2 at 8:15 a.m.
Lenkart says, the victim is expected to be released from the hospital later this week.
