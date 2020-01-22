Owosso Firefighters are investigating was started a blaze at an apartment building.
Firefighters were sent to the 500 block of N. Saginaw St. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
When crews arrived on the scene, they reported the structure was fully involved in the fire.
The Owosso Fire Department said residents from both apartments were able to get out safely.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The apartments sustained significant fire and smoke damage, according to the fire department.
The Owosso Township and Corunna Caledonia fire departments assisted at the scene.
