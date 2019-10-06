An Owosso home sustained significant damage after a fire broke out.
Crews were sent to the 800 block of Lingle Ave. at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned the fire spread to the first and second floor of the home.
It took crews about an hour to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Corunna-Caledonia and Owosso Township fire departments assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.