A local Kroger is hosting a drive-thru clinic for flu shots.
The store on M-12 in Owosso will administer flu shots on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are not required, but recommended. You can make an appointment here.
“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Ban George, Health and Wellness Division Director, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time. By using that same model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.”
The store says most insurances cover the co-pay of the shot.
“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” continued George. “That’s why it’s so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu, but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.