A 45-year-old Owosso man was arrested for allegedly accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
Chad Michael Stiff was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 22.
The investigation began when Stiff began communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a child, Michigan State Police said.
A search warrant was executed, and Stiff’s residence and evidence was seized.
After a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Stiff was charged with one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
