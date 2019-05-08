A 35-year-old Owosso man was arrested on child pornography charges.
Ryan Guzik was arrested for the possession of child sexually abusive material.
Michigan State Police began investigating Guzik after learning he was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, police said.
Guzik was arrested after police seized digital evidence from his home.
He has been charged with three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material.
“Guzik actively attempted to evade law enforcement but was located and arrested with the assistance of the MSP Fugitive Team, Oakland County Fugitive Team, and White Lake Police Department,” MSP said.
Guzik was arraigned on May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.