A 53-year-old Owosso man has been arrested for possession of child porn.
Fredrick Elvin Aldrich was arrested by the Michigan State Police following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home.
The investigation began after officers learned Aldrich was in possession of child sexually abusive materials, police said.
He has been charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Aldrich was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 12.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it here.
