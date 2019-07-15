An Owosso man is dead after a crash ejected him from his vehicle and sent into the opposite lanes of traffic on I-69 where he was struck by multiple vehicles.
The crash happened at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 in Shiawassee County about half a mile east of North State Road.
Michigan State Police said a 23-year-old man from Owosso, Kyler Raffaelli, was westbound in a grey 2007 Pontiac G6 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the median.
The vehicle rolled over multiple times and Raffaelli was ejected.
He landed in the eastbound lanes where he was struck by several vehicles, police said.
Police said Raffaelli was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.
MSP believe alcohol may be a contributing factor in this crash and his blood samples are being tested by toxicologists.
There were no other passengers inside the Pontiac G6.
