A Mid-Michigan town honored a local man who made one of the most significant discoveries in scientific history.
Alfred Hershey is most known for proving DNA as the genetic material of life. But what many don’t know if he was born in Owosso.
“And now today, at last, we get to honor another example of Owosso’s greatness, the life of Alfred Day Hershey,” Shafer Fox said.
Hershey was born on December 4, 1908. After graduating from MSU with a Ph.D. in chemistry, he was hired by Washington University in St. Louis. During his time there he did research on bacteria and immunity.
“Hershey independently demonstrated that different strains of viruses could exchange and combine genetic information to form a hybrid virus,” Fox said.
As Hershey did more research, he encountered a mystery that he hoped he could unravel, solve, and explain. He wanted to breakdown what carried the genetic blueprint for life.
“Imagine how significant that is, the person who proved that DNA carried the genetic code of life was born in Owosso, and he was born right here,” Fox said.
The home where Hershey grew up is now a historical landmark. In front of the home stands a new historical marker in his honor.
Dignitaries, children, and adults gathered to witness the unveiling of the new marker.
“And thank you, Alfred Day Hershey, for showing the world another reason why Owosso is the greatest city on earth,” Fox said.
