The Owosso Police Department is investigating several vehicle break-ins on West Stewart Street and North Howell Street.
Police said suspects are only targeting unlocked cars and are encouraging resident to lock vehicles.
Police are also asking residents follow a nightly routine to remove valuables from vehicles, locks doors to residences and turn on exterior lights.
Video of the suspects can be found here.
If you recognize any of the suspects, contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.
