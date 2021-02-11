The Owosso Police Department is investigating more than 10 larcenies from vehicles that happened over the past two days.
These thefts occurred near Baker College and W. Oliver Street. Most of the thefts were done by unlocked cars, according to the Owosso Police Department.
The Owosso Police Department is telling residents they can help stop crimes like these by removing all valuable items in the car (including garage openers), lock all car doors, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.