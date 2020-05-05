The Owosso Police Department is investigating after they were alerted a barbershop opened for business despite the governor’s order.
Police said they were made aware that Karl Manke’s Barbershop, located at 421 W Main St, was open on Monday, May 4.
The police department said they are investigating the matter and plan to forward the case to the prosecutor’s office.
On April 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased restrictions for some non-essential businesses, but salons were not included.
