The Owosso Public Safety Department is investigating the death of a 13-month-old as suspicious.
Police said first responders were sent to a home in the 200 block of N. Saginaw St. at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
Paramedics and police arrived at the address within two minutes and got the infant breathing again.
The baby was taken to Memorial Healthcare Hospital in Owosso, then transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Police said the baby was in the hospital until Monday, Dec. 30 when 13-month-old was taken off of life support.
Investigators are now waiting on the autopsy results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.