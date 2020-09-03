The city of Owosso is reporting one of its police officers tested positive for COVID-19.
The city was notified of the positive test on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
"This individual is not exhibiting symptoms and is under quarantine at home," the city said in a Facebook post.
The city said it is following guidance from the Shiawassee County Health Department for any additional staff who need to get tested or quarantine.
