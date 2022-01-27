Authorities are trying to identify two suspects in connection with recent burglaries within the Owosso community.
The city of Owosso released surveillance video of the suspects from one incident in the 600 block of E. Mason Street on Jan. 24. Just before midnight, the suspects entered a garage and stole some property.
Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is asked to call the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580. City leaders are reminding residents to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.