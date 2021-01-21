The Owosso Police Department is asking residents not to leave their vehicles running unattended during the morning.
The police department said it has investigated three stolen car cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, two of which were left running with the keys inside the vehicle.
If residents do need to let their car run, Owosso Police are asking they use a second key to lock or unlock the car after starting it or get a remote starter.
Police said a remote starter is the safest and only legal way to keep a car running while unattended.
“Stay with the car. It’s better to be cold for a few minutes in your car while it warms up than to be left in the cold when a thief drives it away," the Owosso Police Department wrote on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.