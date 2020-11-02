Owosso Public Schools is moving to online learning for all students this week due to rising COVID cases.
In a letter to parents on Nov. 2, the district said that in response to rising cases in the district and the county, all students will move to online learning starting on Nov. 4 through at least Friday, Nov. 13.
The district said several Owosso students, parents, and staff members communicated positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and the county health department reported more than 60 new cases in the same timeframe.
The district went on to say that prior to Nov. 16, no extra-curricular activities will be permitted to meet in person. Likewise, no winter sports will be permitted to begin tryouts or hold practice prior to Nov. 16th.
