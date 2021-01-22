Police generic

Owosso resident, Richard Mauer, 66, was charged on Jan. 22 with a single felony count of false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly threatening to go to the Biden Inauguration to shoot Democrats on Facebook according to Owosso Public Safety.

The United States Secret Service and FBI were monitoring Maurer’s social media posts. Owosso Public safety said Police found body armor and several semi-automatic weapons.

