A community came together to save a restaurant that serves more than just food, but the community too.
Now they’re hoping to return the favor.
“I’ve been coming to the O-Town Cafe ever since they opened and it’s one of the nicest places with the most friendliest people in town,” said Rocky Hardcore, a professional stuntman.
It’s a place where you can get a bite to eat and a helping hand.
“They help the homeless. They were one of few places that had a warming shelter when we had a polar vortex, and they bend over backwards to help everybody out,” Rocky said.
But the O-Town Cafe in Owosso is receiving some help of its own after announcing they’d be closing their doors this weekend.
“Well we wanted to come up with an idea to help this community, help this place, know that there is community behind them,” said Christopher Ross, a volunteer.
Volunteers like Ross, a regular at the cafe, made donations and even t-shirts to sell all to keep the O-Town Cafe open.
“We usually came here about twice a week. We literally witnessed miracles while we were sitting here eating,” Ross said.
He’s hoping a miracle will happen for the place that means so much to many.
“We’re here to fight with them, we volunteered our time,” Ross said. “We know for a fact this place here does a lot more than just serve food.”
“The amount of things that have happened in the last three days have all told us that God said, 'hey it’s not the time for you guys to close,'” said owner Steve Cohen.
Cohen said they’re at the point where it’s possible they could be able to stay open because of all this help from the community.
