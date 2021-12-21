A restaurant in downtown Owosso is considered a total loss after an overnight fire.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12:21 a.m., the Owosso Public Safety Department responded to Lula’s Restaurant in the 200 block of S. Washington Street. The back of the restaurant was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene.
The Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted in the response. Crews from all three departments worked for three hours to extinguish the fire.
At least two other businesses in the area are closed due to the fire, Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said. An apartment above a neighboring business was evacuated. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.