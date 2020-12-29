The city of Owosso experienced a water main break on the morning of Dec. 29 in the 500 block of Grace Street.
The estimated time of discovery was 7:30 a.m., according to the city of Owosso. The water was restored about 2 p.m.
Owosso residents may have experienced water pressure loss in their homes. The Owosso government is recommending residents turn on their faucets slowly to purge plumbing of the air from restored water pressure.
The water may have a colored cloudy appearance caused by the main break or the opening of hydrants and flushing the distribution system. The water is not harmful, the coloration is from treatment chemicals from the interior of the pipes and natural iron from groundwater, the city said.
