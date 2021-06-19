The Owosso Trojans won their first ever MHSAA championship game and took home the Division 2 softball title.
To top off a 12-week winning streak, the Trojans beat the Marysville Panthers.
We’ll have more coverage on their big win in Sports Xtra tonight on TV5.
